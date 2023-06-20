WEATHER 6-20-21-2023 Storms and more Storms

This pattern is going to stick around for most of the week, so those that were needing the rain, you will get plenty of it. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 80. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light northeast wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.