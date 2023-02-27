OBITUARY: Charlie Bowman

Mr. Charlie Bowman, age 87, passed away on Thursday morning, February 23, 2023 at his home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Mr. Bowman was born in the Midland Community of Rutherford County and was a son of the late William Bransford and Jessie Greene Bowman.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Zora Church; and brothers, Edward “Ed” Bowman, Robert “Robbie” Bowman and Jerry Bowman.

Mr. Bowman served his Country in the United States Naval Reserves. He retired after 35 years of service as a night superintendent from Chromalox, Inc. of Murfreesboro. He was also a member of Southeast Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

Mr. Bowman is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Vincion Bowman, Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Carol (Bob) Warren, Murfreesboro, TN, Tracey Carpenter, Petal, MS; brother, Lonnie (Lola) Bowman, Rome, GA; grandchildren, Max Warren, Maggie Warren, Brad (Hillary) Warren, Emily (Frank) Yopp, Scott (Jaclyn) Warren; eleven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Family members will receive friends on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 p.m. from the chapel of Woodfin Funeral Chapel with Rev. Brad Warren officiating. Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Swanson Cemetery in Chapel Hill, TN.

Memorial donations, in honor of “Cha Cha’s” “Big Buddy” Max Warren, may be made to Empower Me Center, P. O. Box 672, Lebanon, TN 37088.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Chapel Hill, TN in charge of arrangements, 931-364-2233, www.lawrencefuneral.net.

