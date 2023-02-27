OBITUARY: Alta Jordan

Alta Jordan, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Virgie Mae Davenport Fann; husband, James “Jim” Jordan; sisters, Bettie Leonard and her husband James, Louise Davenport and her husband Grigg; brother Clayton Fann; brothers-in-law, Eugene Dubois and Wayne Stewart.

She is survived by her children, Curtis Jordan and his wife Cindy, Vanessa Downing and her husband Michael, Jamie Jordan and his wife Renee; grandchildren, Tori, Samantha, Danielle, Michael, Jamison, Taylor, Mekenna, Justin, Brian, Isabella, Roman, and Cheyenne; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Melvin Fann and his wife Mary Ann, Ray Fann and his wife Juanita; sisters, Eula Dubois and Rachel Stewart; sister in law, Brenda Fann; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many other family and friends.

Mrs. Alta was a native of Rutherford County, living most of her life in Lascassas, TN. She was a long time member of Lascassas Baptist Church.

After retirement from Chromalox, Mrs. Alta was able to spend her time doing what she loved best, spending time with her family and singing the gospel. She was a loving mother, Nana, sister, aunt, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, February 27, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel at 1:00 PM with Brian Harrell and Bill Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Republican Grove Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

