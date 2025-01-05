OBITUARY: Charles Wright

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Waylon Wright (biggie /Charlie) who was born March 15, 2023, and was tragically taken from us on December 28, 2024. Charles’s life was cut short way too early. It’s a marking and brief but poignant chapter in the lives of his loving family.

Charles was the happiest boy anyone can imagine. Charles was a symbol for Hope and joy for all his family. Charles had so much potential in life but was taken too early to fulfill it. Charles is cherished by his father Gregory Wright and his mother Abigail Sellars.

Charles is survived by his mother, Abigail Sellars, and his sister, Nyla Byrd. Charles has a big loving family and is survived by his grandparents on mother’s side, Waylon Sellars, and Linda Sellars and grandparents on father’s side, Greg Powell, and Diasha Powell. Also, by his uncle, Michael Powell and aunt Keionna Wright on father side, amazing aunts from mother side, Jennell Copley, Sara Sellars, and Chloe Sellars. Charles is also survived by his amazing cousins from father’s side, Skyler Wright and Brooklyn Wright and amazing cousins from mother’s side, Ava Smitty, Vada Smitty Kinsleigh Rector, Paisleigh Rector, Sawyer Rector.

In this time of sorrow, we invite you to remember Charles for the love he has inspired and our hearts. His presents through brief well restore in the lives of his family forever. We ask that you all remember Charles as the happiest and loving baby ever.

Visitation with the Wright family will be at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna on January 5, 2025, from 1:00pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 3:00pm. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.