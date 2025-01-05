OBITUARY: Robert Roddy

Mr Robert Roddy age 71 passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2024 in Knoxville, TN.

There are no services at this time.

Please keep the Roddy Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home 107 Stokes St. Lebanon Tn. 37087 (615) 444-4558. Send flowers to the service of Robert Roddy