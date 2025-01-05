OBITUARY: Percy Langford

James Percy Langford, age 84 of Smyrna, Tennessee died Wednesday, January 1, 2025. He was a native of Celina, Tennessee and was a son of the late Evert and Georgia Langford. He was also preceded in death by his wife Darlene Langford; a daughter, Kerrie Langford; stepdaughter, Dawn Graham; and a grandson, Tommy Ezell.

Survivors include a son, Jimmy Langford and wife Melanie; grandchildren, Shelby Ngo and husband Jerrell, Matthew Graham, Amber Graham, and Matthew Page; great grandchildren, Remington, Dash, Celina, Kaelyn, Samuel, Nicolas, Joshua, and Jazmin; a brother, Ken Langford; and a host of other loving family members.

He was a proud United States Army veteran and attended Giles Creek Baptist Church. Percy was a 1959 graduate of Smyrna High School where he excelled in three different sports. His love of baseball continued well after graduation as he was a longtime youth baseball coach for both the LaVergne Little League and Smyrna Babe Ruth league. It was a great honor for him to be selected for the Rutherford County Baseball Association Old Timers Hall of Fame. He retired as a Lab Technician with the Tennessee Farmers Coop in LaVergne after forty-seven years of service.

Visitation with the Langford family will be at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna on Monday, January 6, 2025, from 5:00 until 8:00pm. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Bro. Terry Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Smyrna Quarterback Club, 100 Bulldog Dr., Smyrna, TN 37167 and an online guestbook is available for the Langford family at www.woodfinchapel.com.