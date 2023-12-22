OBITUARY: Charles Ray Bly

Charles Ray Bly, age 88, passed away at his residence on December 21, 2023. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Bly and Elsie Hale Bly; wife, Alta Marie Goard Bly; daughter, Sandra Brown; brothers, Bobby Bly, Buddy Bly; and sisters, Lorene Lorance and Dorothy Clark.

He is survived by sons, Danny (Judy) Bly, Jerry (Kim) Bly; daughters, Diane Bly, Cindy Harrell; grandchildren, Tonya (Rick) Patient, Billy Bly, Charles Bly, Brian Baskin, Roger Baskin, Eddie Harrell, Crystal Brown and Daniel Brown; several great-grandchildren; and his companion dog, Susie.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Darryl Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

