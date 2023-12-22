OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Burks

Patricia Ann Burks, age 85, passed away December 21, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas West in Nashville.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and has lived in Warren County the past twelve years. Patricia attended Crossroads Church of Christ.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Nipper and Deliah Lannom Nipper; first husband, Lee Coleman, Jr.; son, Greg Coleman; siblings, Billy Nipper, Bud Nipper, Dorothy “Dot” Sissom, Francis (Nipper) Raider, Thomas “Tom” Nipper, Connie (Nipper) Black, Alford Nipper, George Nipper, Jimmy Nipper, Elizabeth (Nipper) McDonald; and granddaughter, Amanda Burks.

She is survived by husband, Leon Burks; daughter, Debbie (Alan) Jakes; step-children, Chad (Lesley) Burks and Amy Burks; grandchildren, Alan Jakes, Jr., Alison Hicks, Amber Stone; and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM till time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bud Mitchell and Oran Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with Alan Jakes, Jr., Austin Jakes, Tyler Jakes, Walden Hicks, Chad Burks, Thomas Burks, Evan Stone and Ryder Stone serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

