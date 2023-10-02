OBITUARY: Charles ‘Chuck’ Ezekiel Heriges

Mr. Charles “Chuck” Ezekiel Heriges, age 38, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

He was born in Nashville, TN to Terry M. and Jean Stuart Heriges.

Chuck was a 2003 graduate of Lighthouse Christian School where he learned the Bible front to back. He enjoyed creating different kinds of raps with his son, Brayden. Chuck became a gamer when Nintendo was released. He loved to draw even tattooing on his family.

Chuck worked as a chef at several O’Charley’s locations in middle Tennessee where he earned his white coat. He continued his love of cooking year round by grilling out even with snow on the ground. Chuck liked being well-dressed and spared no expense when it came to shoes. He loved spending time with his entire family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Julia Christeen Heriges; children, Jesse, Courtney, Chelsi, Cara, Sean, Brayden, Kamden, Alycia, and Ayana; mother, Jean S. Heriges; grandmother, Addie Caldwell Heriges; birthday-buddy and nephew, Lucien; god-daughter, Autumn; nieces, Caitlin and Hailey; faithful canine companions, Cali and One; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Terry M. Heriges; grandfathers, Charles L. Heriges and Lester E. Stuart; and grandmother, Lanie “Nanie” B. Stuart.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 12:00 noon until 7:00 pm and Thursday, October 5, 2023 from 12:00 noon until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 6:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

