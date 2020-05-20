Buddy Wayman Green born January 18, 1938, passed away May 17, 2020 at age 82. He served in the United States Army for four years as well as all his brothers. Buddy was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and worked as a car salesman.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Lura Arms Green; and son, Frank Prater Green. He is survived by his daughters, Patrice Gribbon and Penny Harris; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; brothers, Bobby, Bill and Jay Green; sisters, Cherry Garcia, Carla Jo McGraw, Connie Eaton and Kay Handley; mother of his children, Shirley Prater Millar.

A graveside service will be set for a later date.

