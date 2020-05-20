Michale Thomas Balch, age 54, passed away at his residence May 16, 2020. He was born in Arkansas and a resident of Rutherford County.

Michale was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Balch. He is survived by his wife, Arlene Caviston Balch; mother, Joyce Balyss Woodes; sons, Dustin Balch, Edward Lipko, John Frisbie; daughters, Amanda (Patrick Sr.) Balch, Heather (Brad) Lipko, Tracy (Jeffrey) Hazen, Suzie Lipko; brothers, Tim (Amelia) Balch, William (Angela) Balch; sister, Jen (Michael) Call; and grandchildren, Hayden, Shelby, Patrick Jr., Camron, Cambria, Brianna, Gage, Geavoni, and Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Journey Home. A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.