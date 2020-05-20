Fleeta Lawrence – Age 89 of Murfreesboro, TN. May 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Roy S. Lawrence. Survived by sons, David (Gail) Lawrence and Dale (Carolyn) Lawrence; grandchildren, Sherry (Tim) Graves, Karen (Stanley) Powell and Josh Lawrence; 4 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; sister, Clara Sanders.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery by Bro. Steve Blackman.

Memorial contributions may be made to Willowbrook Hospice. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.