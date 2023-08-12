OBITUARY: Brenda Sue Maupin

Brenda Sue Maupin, age 74, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Watkins; brother, Ray Watkins; and sister, Kathy Watkins.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Marvin Maupin; daughters, Tonja Najar and her husband Dustin, Lana Rodriguez and her husband Froy; grandchildren, Chandler, Carter, Angelo, and Liliana; mother, Irene Watkins; brothers, Ralph Watkins and Roger Watkins; sisters, Patricia Giertz and her husband Ken, Carolyn Katz, Donna Bell, Debra Bitikofer; numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

Mrs. Brenda was a long-time member of North Boulevard Church of Christ. She served in numerous ministries including Young at Heart, Meals on Wheels, and the Boulevard Belles. She enjoyed cooking and was most famous for her biscuits and gravy as well as “Brenda’s Brownies.” Brenda enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren any chance she had. She was a loving, generous, and devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, August 19, 2023 at North Boulevard Church of Christ from 11:00-1:00 PM. A celebration of life will follow at 1:00 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to North Boulevard Church of Christ, 1112 North Rutherford Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, https://www.northboulevard.com

