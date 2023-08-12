OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bob’ Kelley

Robert “Bob” Kelley, age 79, a resident of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Ethel Kelley.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Ann Kelley; his daughter, Kim Wheeler, and her husband Christopher “Todd” Wheeler, of Smyrna, as well as his son, Robert Tracy Kelley, residing in Florida. Bob’s grandchildren, Jessica Matthews of Washington, DC, Robert Henley and his wife Meghan Henley of Smyrna, Jasmine Wilburn and her husband Matt Wilburn of Christiana, Jade Kelley of Christiana, and Jordan Wheeler of Smyrna, will always hold a special place in their hearts for their beloved grandfather.

Additionally, he leaves behind great-grandchildren Sidney Matthews, Amy Matthews, and Haven Wilburn, all of Christiana.

Bob valued his cherished in-laws, who were like brothers and sisters to him: David Wilson, Mike Warner and his wife Cynthia, and Lindsey Warner and his wife Pam.

He will be deeply missed by numerous family members and friends who cherished his presence and admired his sharp wit.

Bob’s life was enriched by two great passions: golfing and traveling the world alongside his beloved wife, Barbara. Their shared adventures brought them joy and created cherished memories throughout their 60-year marriage.

Professionally, Bob found fulfillment in a successful career that spanned over three decades in the printing and engraving industry. Notably, he dedicated his skills and expertise to McPherson & Kelley, contributing significantly to the company’s success and leaving a lasting impact on his colleagues and clients.

After many years of hard work and dedication, Bob eventually reached the well-deserved milestone of retirement. Though he bid farewell to his professional endeavors, he continued to live life to the fullest, embracing every opportunity to create new experiences with his loved ones.

As family and friends remember Bob, they will undoubtedly recall his passion for golf, his love for Barbara, and the remarkable imprint he left on the printing and engraving industry. His legacy will live on through the memories he created and the impact he made on those fortunate enough to have known him.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Woodfin Funeral Chapels, and an online guestbook is available for the Kelley family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

