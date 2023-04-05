OBITUARY: Billy Raymond Goodwin

Billy Raymond Goodwin, Born July 14, 1935, in Charlotte NC, was adopted by Elmer and Louise Goodwin. Died on April 3, 2023, at Harmony at Victory Station at the age of 87.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Louise Goodwin, his loving wife of 50 years, Keiko Goodwin, and his brother-in-law, Mike Gilligan, and his daughter, Cynthia Goodwin.

He is survived by his sister, Anne Gilligan, his daughter Dawn (Rick) Spann, his son, Billy R (Jace) Goodwin II, his grandsons, Landon (Catherine) Spann, and Lyle (Abbey) Spann, his great-granddaughters, Burkley Spann and Alanna Spann, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Billy served in the United States Air Force for 30 years and retired in Moore OK. He went to work at Rockwell/Boeing for 12 years and retired. To stay busy, he was a Marshall at a golf course and worked part-time at Enterprise Car Rentals, moving cars until he had a stroke at age 83.

He loved to fish and was an avid golfer, playing in senior tournaments all over the U.S.

Billy moved to Murfreesboro, TN in December 2022 to be with his daughter and son-in-law, Dawn, and Rick. He attended Centerpointe Apostolic Church in Murfreesboro, TN when he was able. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 6th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be at 7:00 PM Thursday, April 6th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The burial will be at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

