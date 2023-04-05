OBITUARY: Royce Dale Johnson

Royce Dale Johnson, age 76 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023.

He was a native of Sparta, TN and was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Bessie Johnson.

Mr. Johnson was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ and was retired from State Farm in Murfreesboro. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Marlene Johnson; children, Melanie Lyon and husband Brad, Jimmy Johnson and wife Patricia, Travis Johnson, Melanie, Jimmy and Travis’s mother, Brenda Johnson; other children, Mark Fabito and wife Jessica, Jordan Fabito and wife Kim, Jan Riff Fabito and wife Jen Nika, Julian Fabito and wife Jasper, 13 Grandchildren; 6 Great grandchildren, brother, Thomas Lyle Johnson, Barry D Johnson and wife Elizabeth, John D. Johnson.

Visitation will be Saturday 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be 4:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 11:00 AM Monday at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

