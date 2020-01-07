Billie Doris Mankin Wilson, age 89 of Smyrna, TN passed away on January 5, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1930 to the late Jasper and Lyda Mankin.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy Mankin, J.W. (Phyllis) Mankin, and Cliff (Joy) Mankin; and sisters, Kay (Bob) Ferrell and Elsie (Harold) Ragsdale.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by her daughters, Aleta (Jerry) Burgess of Hermitage, and Terry (Gary) Cozart of Lebanon; grandchildren, Chelsea York and Shaun (Ashley) Cozart; three great-grandsons, Cooper and Tucker Cozart & Meyers York; brother, Lonnie (Janice) Mankin of Nashville; 17 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces & nephews.

Mrs. Wilson was the fifth born child in a family of eleven. She was a member of 11th Street Church of Christ in Nashville, where she was baptized in August of 1942 at 12 years old. She was the first in her family to graduate from high school in 1948. Later that year, she married. She divorced in 1963 and raised her two daughters. She was a world traveler, lived in six different states, and visited all but Alaska.

She worked in many industries, including: retail, auto, space, medical, electronic, hospitality at Gaylord Opryland Hotel, and the food industry, where she worked two weeks in candy factory to see how they put the crook in a candy cane! Mrs. Wilson loved to sing and had a beautiful alto voice. She was a Girl Scout Leader and never met a stranger.

Mrs. Wilson was an active member of Smyrna Church of Christ, where she was a Sunday School teacher, Shut-in Life Group leader, and was on the Missions Committee. She was a founding member of the Michigan Christian College Women’s Fundraising Group and the Daybreak Christian Camp fundraising group. She also served on the Campbell Christian School Board. Her favorite Bible verse is Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.”

Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Smyrna Church of Christ in the main auditorium.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Wilson’s memory to Daybreak Camp, 6676 Rose Acres Lane, Felton, CA 95018, or to Healing Hands International, 455 McNally Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.