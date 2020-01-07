Man Charged with Breaking Into Murfreesboro Church

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Multiple charges were filed against a man accused of stealing more than $2,500 worth of property from Crescent Church of Christ Friday night on Barfield-Crescent Road, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said Monday.

Suspect John David White, 50, of Bradyville White was charged Saturday with destruction of landmarks, two counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, two counts of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 and two counts of felony vandalism between $1,000 and $10,000.

White allegedly broke into the church and stole children’s shoes church members were collecting for needy children, computers, televisions, microphones, pictures, electronics, sound equipment, stamps and baptism towels, said Detective Sgt. Steve Craig.

Almost all of the property was recovered.

White allegedly damaged the church, destroyed electronics and rummaged through the offices, the sergeant said.

The church had video surveillance that allowed deputies to identify White as the suspect.

“Through the course of this investigation, we were able to link White as the same person who broke into C&E Market Nov. 13,” Craig said.

Detectives located White Saturday in Shelbyville. Craig said they appreciated the help from Shelbyville Police and Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies.

Craig commended Detectives Brian Gonzales, Joseph Duncan, Derrick McCullough and Austin Mobbs for their hard work and dedication to solving the burglaries quickly.

White is being held on $73,500 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Jan. 31 in General Sessions Court.

