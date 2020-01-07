Mary Jane Hollis, age 82 passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John Thompson Morgan and Regina Wiggs Morgan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe Black Hollis; son, Dean Hollis; brothers, William Morgan and John Morgan; and sister, Pat Walkup.

She is survived by daughter, Connie Hill and husband Dallas, son, Dale Hollis and wife Angie, and daughter, Cheryl Hollis; grandchildren, Shanna Schaub and husband Colby, Ashley Jade Blackwell and husband Joey, Tim Hollis, Austin Hollis, Jessica McCloud; and 8 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Hollis was a graduate from Christiana High School. She retired from food service from Murfreesboro City Schools. She had a great love for her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 11:00-1:30 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday at Miller Cemetery in Christiana, TN.

Pallbearers will be Danny Walkup, Michael Morgan, Joey Blackwell, Colby Schaub, Austin Hollis, Tim Hollis, and Jason Morgan.

