OBITUARY: Betty Anne Miller Fathera

Betty Anne Miller Fathera, age 86, passed away June 24, 2024 peacefully at The Waters of Shelbyville.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired Medical Transcriptionist. Betty enjoyed reading, working puzzles and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Everyone lucky enough to know her commented about how sweet she was. She had friends as far away as Canada, who will miss her dearly.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, James E. and Beulah Patterson Miller; and daughter, Kathy Paulette Fathera. She is survived her son, James Barker “Jim” Fathera (Ginger Loh); daughters, Chrissie Dawn Atkins (Jeff Hampton) Melissa Shawn Fathera; grandchildren, Rachel Walker (Chad Gwaltney), Matthew Ellis (Stephanie), Rebecca Porch, Kylie Loh, Kasen Loh; and great-grandchildren, Ezraina Cope, Zayden Gwaltney, Addison Ellis and Addison’s baby brother due in September.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Waters of Shelbyville for their excellent care and compassion during her stay with them.

A service will be set for a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email