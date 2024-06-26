OBITUARY: Shelia Kay Martin

Shelia Kay Martin, age 70 of Murfreesboro formerly of Scotts Hill, TN passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

She is preceded by her parents, James Martin and Shirley Joyce Alexander.

Ms. Martin was a member of the Church of Christ and a loving Christian woman. She was a retired teacher and taught for many years in Henderson County Schools and in Rutherford County Schools. Ms. Martin was an avid reader.

She is survived by daughter, Autumn Joyce Martin; brothers, David Cotton and husband Daniel Boren; and a host of other family, friends and former students.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Saltillo, TN www.woodfinchapel.com

