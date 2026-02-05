OBITUARY: Betty Ann Miller Martin

Betty Ann Miller Martin was a longtime follower of Jesus who loved family and friends. Long time member of Church of Christ who loved churches in Vincennes, IN, Suis Saint Marie, Michigan, NY, Terrell,TX, Little Rock, AR and Murfreesboro, TN

Born 01-05-1931 at 1505 McKinley Ave, Vincennes, IN to Parents Jesse Earl Miller & Mary Leone White of IN.

Preceded in death by Husband, Robert C Martin; a daughter, Melisa (Martin) Ellerman Hathcock; her brothers, Charles Miller, William Russell Miller & Robert Miller.

Betty is survived by her children, Melinda (Mindy Martin) Peck (David) & James R Martin of Murfreesboro, TN & Thomas C Martin (Vanessa) of Mountain Home, AR; and 9 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren all of whom were able to gather for her 95th birthday celebration.

Mrs. Martin graduated from Lincoln HS in 1949 & Vincennes University. She retired from the Lincoln HS office, Vincennes Schools (IN) and later worked in the Dean’ Office in the School of Nursing at Harding University & as secretary for the Little Rock church. She was a lover of learning, including reading, puzzles, history & the Bible, an animal-lover & long time Indiana basketball fan.

There will be visitation with family February 7, 2026 at 2:00 pm & following the service Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm at Kingwood Church of Christ. A Celebration Service & Burial will be held in Vincennes, IN in the future.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief, Kingwood Church of Christ mission or benevolence funds.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email