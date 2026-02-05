Thursday, February 5, 2026
No menu items!
Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Betty Ann Miller Martin

OBITUARY: Betty Ann Miller Martin

By
Jennifer Haley
-
0
54
Betty-Ann-Miller-Martin

Betty Ann Miller Martin was a longtime follower of Jesus who loved family and friends. Long time member of Church of Christ who loved churches in Vincennes, IN, Suis Saint Marie, Michigan, NY, Terrell,TX, Little Rock, AR and Murfreesboro, TN

Born 01-05-1931 at 1505 McKinley Ave, Vincennes, IN to Parents Jesse Earl Miller & Mary Leone White of IN.

Preceded in death by Husband, Robert C Martin; a daughter, Melisa (Martin) Ellerman Hathcock; her brothers, Charles Miller, William Russell Miller & Robert Miller.

Betty is survived by her children, Melinda (Mindy Martin) Peck (David) & James R Martin of Murfreesboro, TN & Thomas C Martin (Vanessa) of Mountain Home, AR; and 9 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren all of whom were able to gather for her 95th birthday celebration.

Mrs. Martin graduated from Lincoln HS in 1949 & Vincennes University. She retired from the Lincoln HS office, Vincennes Schools (IN) and later worked in the Dean’ Office in the School of Nursing at Harding University & as secretary for the Little Rock church. She was a lover of learning, including reading, puzzles, history & the Bible, an animal-lover & long time Indiana basketball fan.

There will be visitation with family February 7, 2026 at 2:00 pm & following the service Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm at Kingwood Church of Christ. A Celebration Service & Burial will be held in Vincennes, IN in the future.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief, Kingwood Church of Christ mission or benevolence funds.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×