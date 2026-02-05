2/4/26: Partly Cloudy Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 30°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 30.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 9.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 42.6°F with overcast skies, while the low dipped to 29.7°F. Winds peaked at 11 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 9%, with no recorded precipitation.

Tonight, the forecast indicates that conditions will remain mainly clear with the temperature expected to hover around the low of 29.7°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to be up to 10.3 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation noted.

Residents can expect a stable weather pattern with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the remainder of the night and into early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 43°F Low 30°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 1.9 (Low) Precip 9% chance · 0 in Now 30°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 5:15pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 43°F 30°F Overcast Thursday 31°F 27°F Overcast Friday 56°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 37°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 51°F 26°F Overcast Monday 63°F 38°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 53°F Overcast

