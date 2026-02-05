2/4/26: Partly Cloudy Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 30°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 30.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 9.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 42.6°F with overcast skies, while the low dipped to 29.7°F. Winds peaked at 11 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 9%, with no recorded precipitation.
Tonight, the forecast indicates that conditions will remain mainly clear with the temperature expected to hover around the low of 29.7°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to be up to 10.3 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation noted.
Residents can expect a stable weather pattern with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the remainder of the night and into early tomorrow.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|43°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|31°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|56°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|37°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|51°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|63°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|65°F
|53°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!