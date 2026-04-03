La Vergne Police Welcome New Officer And Celebrate Academy Graduate

The La Vergne Police Department recently marked two milestones, welcoming a new officer to the force while recognizing another’s achievement as he begins his law enforcement career.

Officer Backus was officially sworn in, joining the department as a lateral transfer from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say his prior experience will help strengthen the department and support public safety efforts in the growing La Vergne community.

The ceremony also honored Officer Nail, who recently graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. In a meaningful moment during the event, his father pinned his badge, highlighting the support system behind those entering the profession. Officer Nail will now move into field training as he begins serving the city.

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Department leaders emphasized their continued focus on recruiting and developing officers committed to service and integrity. They also recognized the important role families play in supporting law enforcement personnel.

Officials say these additions reflect ongoing investment in the safety of those who live in, work in, and visit La Vergne.

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