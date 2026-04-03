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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Jerry B. Brown

OBITUARY: Jerry B. Brown

By
Jennifer Haley
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Jerry-B.-Brown

Jerry B. Brown, age 65, passed away April 1, 2026 at The Waters of Smyrna. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired after 21 years as a Supervisor with Osborne-Hessey Logistics.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix Kelton Brown and Ester B. Brown.

He is survived by his daughter, Brandi (David) Crowder.

Graveside will be 11:00 AM, Monday April 6, 2026 at Evergreen Cemetery with Bro. Jim Powers officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

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