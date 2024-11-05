OBITUARY: Anthony ‘Dave’ Graham

Anthony “Dave” Graham, born May 2, 1947, passed away on November 1, 2024.

Dave was a devoted grandfather, avid reader, and fierce lover of animals. He was dedicated to recovery programs and mentorship. He was a lifelong learner who enjoyed philosophy, fantasy, and history. He believed that no person was beyond redemption and worked to help others get on their feet. Dave was a Vietnam era Veteran. He used his GI Bill to obtain a Master’s degree in business administration.

Dave is survived by his daughter, grandchildren, and many friends.

The family will hold a private memorial in accordance with his wishes.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Al-anon or the American Legion.

