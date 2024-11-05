OBITUARY: Viki Lucinda Sparks Morgan

Viki Lucinda Sparks Morgan, age 74, passed away November 2, 2024 at Ascension St Thomas Midtown.

She was born in Tullahoma and has lived in Rutherford County the past 20 years.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Tape Sparks and Nona “Hazel” Shelton Sparks.

She is survived by her daughter, Capelle Morgan.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

