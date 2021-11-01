Angelic “Lin” Bowman, age 46 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went to Heaven to sing with the angels, October 28, 2021, due to Covid and its many complications.

She was born in Danville, Illinois, on June 27, 1975. Angel, as she is known by, graduated from Oakland High School Class of 1993 and went on to Austin Peay University, and then finishing her Bachelor of Music with a concentration in Vocal Performance at Middle Tennessee State University. At Austin Peay, she joined the sorority Sigma Alpha Iota and is a current member. Along with the sorority, she was a member of the Wesley Singers traveling to various churches to sing. She was married to Mark Alan Bowman on June 16, 2009.

Angel was well known on the Middle Tennessee State University campus, as she began her career in 2002 first in the records office. In 2010 she was promoted to Graduation Coordinator for the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences where she has been since. Angel was a true angel, an inspiration to all she met. Angel taught numerous children’s choirs at churches she attended. She also was involved in making movies, performing in drama productions for church, and singing in the choir at both Northside Baptist Church and Belle Aire Baptist Church. Angel enjoyed and had a true talent for art, painting, and photography.

Angel and Mark had a motto since the day they became engaged, “Always and Forever”. This motto lives in both of them even after death do they part.

She is survived by her husband Mark Bowman; parents, Dr. David and Linda Feagans of Pigeon Forge: brother, Chris Feagans (Brandy McShea) of Murfreesboro; sister, Jennifer Thompson (Bret)of Neena, Wisconsin; nephew, Christopher Feagans, Jr; nieces, Eva Thompson and Autumn Feagans; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 pm, Friday, November 5, 2021, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Saturday at Bel Aire Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In honor of Angel, please wear something purple. That was her favorite color. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Angel can be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children or Samaritan Purse Operation Christmas Child. An online guestbook is available for the Bowman family at www.woodfinchapel.com.