Maria DeJesus Alvarado Puente, age 72, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, German Del Campo; sons, German Del Campo and Juan Del Campo; daughters, Margarita Del Campo and Olga Del Campo; and parents, Vicente Alvarado and Maria Puente.

She is survived by her children, Dyana Smith (Eddie Smith), Maria Del Carmen Del Campo (Atanacio Angulo), Genaro Del Campo (Alisa Del Campo), Gerardo Del Campo (Gabriela Leon), Jesus Del Campo; grandchildren, Carlos Kevin Bravo (Alayne Bravo), Dylan Del Campo, Vicent Del Campo, Alan Del Campo, Shania Del Campo Adkins (John Adkins), Ivan Bravo, Fernanda Mendez (Erick Mendez), Eddie Smith, German Del Campo, Angelo Smith, Hania Angulo, Elmer Del Campo, Gerardo Del Campo, Delaney Del Campo, and Azul Smith; great-granddaughter, Mia Mendez; eight brothers and sisters; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 2:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be Monday, November 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM at St. Luke Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

www.woodfinchapel.com