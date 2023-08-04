OBITUARY: Andrew ‘Doodle’ Allen Jones

Andrew “Doodle” Allen Jones, age 82 of Murfreesboro, passed away peacefully at his home on River Road on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

He is predeceased by his parents, John “Jack” and Mildred Arms Jones, and a special cousin, Mickie Haynes.

Doodle is survived by the mother of his children, Susie Jones; a son, Andy Jones and wife Ellen; a daughter, Teresa Jones-Dunaway and husband David; grandchildren, John Dunaway (McCall), James Dunaway (Becca), Clay Jones (Olivia), and Kayla Jones; great-grandchildren, Ellie Jones, Cale, Emmett, and Annie Kay Dunaway; and special friend, Mary Bruce.

Doodle lived his entire life on River Road and was a bulldozer operator. He enjoyed fishing with Andy and enjoyed operating his heavy equipment, mowing his yard, and was very active until his death.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 2:00 until 6:00 pm and again Monday from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Andy Jones, Clay Jones, Tony Haynes, John, James, and David Dunaway serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Jones family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/