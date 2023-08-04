OBITUARY: Barney Lee Raines

Barney Lee Raines, age 89, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023.

A native of New Albany, MS, he was the son of the late Jake William and Addie Lee Greenwood Raines. Mr. Raines was also preceded in death by his first grandson, Jake Lee Raines.

Mr. Raines is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Doris Jane Brooks Raines; sons, Michael Raines and his wife Debbie and Mark Raines and his wife Michelle; daughter, Brooke Scott, and her husband Jonathan all of Murfreesboro, TN; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Raines was a very proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was a retired builder with First Frontier Enterprises.

A visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

An online guestbook for the Raines family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

