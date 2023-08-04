Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five exciting things happening in the Rutherford County area.
1. Boro Art Crawl
Friday, August 4, 2023, 5 PM – 8 PM
On The Square
Downtown Murfreesboro, TN
Check out the Boro Art Crawl with Friday Night Live! Come out to the Square in Murfreesboro and enjoy local businesses, artists, and music with your community.
Learn more here.
2. Friday Night Market
Friday, August 4, 2023 5 PM – 9 PM
Patterson Park Community Center
521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
It’s Middle Tennessee’s largest weekly food truck festival and local shopping event and it takes place every Friday from 5pm to 9pm. Enjoy a family-friendly event.
Learn more here.
3. Orangetheory Fitness Murfreesboro 5K
Saturday, August 5, 2023, 6:30 AM
Orangetheory Fitness
2615 Medical Center Pkwy #1730, Murfreesboro, TN
Lace up, laugh, and leap into the most exciting 5K with incredible family and friends! Join Orangetheory for a day of unforgettable moments, high-fives, and non-stop fun. Together, you’ll race towards the finish line, create memories that’ll last a lifetime, and celebrate a bond as one big happy squad! Registration is free.
Learn more here.
4. Murfreesboro Saturday Market
Saturday, August 5, 2023, 8 AM – 12 PM
On the Square
225 W College St, Murfreesboro, TN
Love farmers market finds? Visit the Murfreesboro Saturday Market this weekend. Here, you can find local favorites from produce to florals to handmade accessories. This week, there will be a “find the queen bee“ contest at Sweet Girl Honey Farm.
Learn more here.
5. Franklin Summer Bash
Saturday, August 5, 2023, 7 PM – 9 PM
Liberty Hall in The Factory at Franklin
230 Franklin Rd 12 H, Franklin, TN
The ultimate end-of-summer concert event is headed to Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin this weekend. Nashville-area fans will be treated to a live concert event from three Top 10 finalists from the most recent season of American Idol (Season 21). General admission tickets are $25 in advance.
Learn more here.