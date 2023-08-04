Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5. Franklin Summer Bash

Saturday, August 5, 2023, 7 PM – 9 PM

Liberty Hall in The Factory at Franklin

230 Franklin Rd 12 H, Franklin, TN

The ultimate end-of-summer concert event is headed to Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin this weekend. Nashville-area fans will be treated to a live concert event from three Top 10 finalists from the most recent season of American Idol (Season 21). General admission tickets are $25 in advance.

Learn more here.