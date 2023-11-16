OBITUARY: Anderson W. Rios

Anderson W. Rios, age 45 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

He was a native of White Plains New York and was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Elena Arcila.

Mr. Rios was a Christian and was working for HCA in Nashville in the Information Technology Department.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Andrea Rios; children, Andrew and Alexander Rios; sister, Valeska Rios.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Andrew and Alexander College Funds at Bank of America account number 444029476103.

Please wear something white for Andy’s Celebration of Life

Visitation will be after 3:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of Life Service will be at 4:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Aury Flores officiating. A Celebration of life service will be in Snellville, GA for his family and friends at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

