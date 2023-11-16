OBITUARY: James Olen Bell

James Olen Bell, age 89 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

He was a native of Cannon County but was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Juanita Jamerson Bell; son, Thomas Bell; parents, Medford and Mae Bell; brother, Eugene Bell, sister, Narene Davidson.

Mr. Bell is survived by his sons, Troy Bell, Todd Bell and grandson, Dylan Bell.

Mr. Bell was a veteran of the United States Navy, and Tennessee National Guard. He managed Greenfields Sporting Goods in Murfreesboro for 10 years until entering the Boat Business in Tullahoma in 1970. He opened the second store in 1974 in Nashville under the name of Nashville Marine.

Nashville Marine won many awards including dealer of the year in North America and became Mercury Marine’s Largest Dealer in 1985.

Mr. Bell was a 50-year Mason and member of Mt. Moriah Lodge 18, also a Shriner and 32degree Scottish Rite.

He loved his family and friends, and which had many. He never saw a stranger.

Visitation will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 20th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Monday at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

