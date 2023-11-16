OBITUARY: Charles Henry Brassel

Charles Henry Brassel was born January 25, 1943 in Meridian, MS to Charlie and Ruby Brassel and passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

He moved to Alma, GA when he was 9 years old, along with his younger brother Glenn. Charles loved Jesus Christ and accepted Him as Lord and Savior and as the Son of God. He was baptized and became a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Alma.

Charles attended Bacon Co High School and played trumpet in the high school marching band. After graduating in 1961, he went to the University of Georgia where he was an active member of the Baptist Student Union and received a degree in Chemistry. He then went on to Huntsville, AL where he received his master’s degree.

Not long after college graduation, Charles moved to Milledgeville, GA and taught chemistry at Georgia Military College. He worked in the chemistry profession his entire life, primarily developing formula for the carpet industry.

Charles married Susan Golczynski Coleman on March 26, 2005 and celebrated their 18 year anniversary this past March 2023. They had grown up together in Alma, graduated high school, and did not see each other again until 2004.

They were married in Macon, GA where they lived until they moved to Murfreesboro in 2021 to be closer to their grandkids. Susan (aka G’Dah) and Charles loved to travel all over, but their favorite trip was always to the beach with their grandkids. Susan and Charles had a special connection. Susan was always dedicated to Charles care and made sure he never missed a special moment with his kids or grandkids.

Charles is survived by his three children, Steve (Mandi) Brassel, Scott (Glenn) Brassel, and Michelle (Jason) Hulse and five grandchildren Kaylee, Braden, Connor, Grace, & Elise. He loved his grandchildren, who captured his heart from the moment they were born, and they loved and called him “Poppi.”

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ruby Brassel and his brother Glenn.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until time of memorial service at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. https://www.jenningsandayers.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Baptist Church, Alma, GA or A Soldier’s Child at www.asoldierschild.org or a charity of your choice in honor of Charles Brassel.

