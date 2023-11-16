Investigation Underway After Murfreesboro Man Killed in South Nashville

November 15, 2023 – Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing leads in Tuesday’s 2 p.m. fatal shooting of Joshua White, 34, of Murfreesboro. It’s unclear where the shooting took place; however, White was found after driving his bright yellow Hyundai Veloster into the parking lot of the BP gas station on Old Hickory Boulevard at Eulala Drive in South Nashville.

White got out of the car and told a passerby he was shot before collapsing on the ground. He died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The Veloster had front-end damage and a bullet hole in the windshield.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting, or anyone seeing the yellow Veloster traveling in the Old Hickory Boulevard/Bell Road area of South Nashville Tuesday, is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 cash reward in homicide cases.

