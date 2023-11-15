The Center for the Arts Presents Misery

MISERY is set to open Friday, November 10, at The Center for the Arts.

Successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his ‘Number One Fan’, Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new ‘Misery’ novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere.

MISERY is based on the novel by Stephen King and the movie starring Kathy Bates and James Caan. MISERY is directed by Veronica Roeder and is rated R.

Tickets are currently on sale at www.boroarts.org, by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787), or in person at the Center for the Arts Box Office, 110 West College Street, in downtown Murfreesboro.

It runs Friday, November 10, through Sunday, November 19.

MISERY PERFORMANCE DATES:

Fri, November 10 at 7:30 pm

Sat, November 11 at 7:30 pm

Sun, November 12 at 2:00 pm

Fri, November 17 at 7:30 pm

Sat, November 18 at 7:30 pm

Sun, November 19 at 2:00 pm

Discount of $2.00/ticket for groups of 10 or more. Call 615-904-2787 for group reservations.