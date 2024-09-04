OBITUARY: Alvin ‘Butch’ May

Alvin “Butch” May, age 78, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, August 31, 2024.

He was born in Elmira, NY to the late Clifford and Mary Mason May. Butch was a 1965 graduate of SRU High School in East Smithfield, PA where he played on the basketball team.

After graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War as a forward observer. Butch lived in the Troy/Columbia Cross Roads, PA area for many years. He went on to work as a union carpenter in the construction industry. Butch spent the past four years delivering flowers for Murfreesboro Flower Shop and working at Copper Ridge Event Venue. He was involved with his sons as they grew up coaching their basketball and baseball teams. He enjoyed woodworking and watching any sporting event.

Butch is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis R. May; children, Lisa Reeves and her husband Edward, Steve May and his wife Heather, Kenny May and his wife Heather, and April Davis and her husband Matthew; grandchildren, Taylor and her husband Brian, Greg, Curtis, Andy and his wife Anna, Ally and her husband Dominique, Carter, Paige, Charlie, and Grayson; great-grandchild, Amara; sister, Carol Hatch; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, David May and Sally Wilkinson, and brothers-in-law, Pete Wilkinson and Chip Hatch.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, September 6, 2024 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Copper Ridge Event Venue. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

