OBITUARY: Dianne Reid Vire

Dianne Reid Vire, age 67, of Rockvale, TN passed away on September 3, 2024 from an extended illness that she fought against for the last 25 years.

She was preceded in death by both her parents, Jerry Reid and Jorene Sircy, and her brother Luke Reid.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Stephen Lee Vire, her adult children, Jennifer (Pnut) Brown, Kristin Duke, Michael (Alyssa) Vire, Daniel (Autym) Vire, and 11 grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Danny Joe Reid, Kay Kubecka, Candace Berryhill, and Lisa Brown.

Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 until 4:00 pm Sunday, September 8, 2024 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 4:00 pm. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

