Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft 8.0

NASHVILLE – The Titans made the trek to Colorado’s Pro Day to see Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Earlier, they went to Miami to see Cam Ward.

The NFL Draft is now less than three weeks away, and decisions will need to be made soon.

So, who will the Titans pick?

Well, let’s take our eighth tour of the mocks, and look at what 25 draft analysts think the Titans will do with the first overall pick:

Mel Kiper, ESPN: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Joe Schad, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Jacob Camenker, USA Today: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Justin Lewis, Pro Football Network: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Kyle Dvorchak, NBC Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Carter Landis, SI.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Carmen, Vitali, FOX Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

John Kosko, Pro Football Focus: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Nate Davis, USA Today: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Ayrton Ostly, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Kyle Crabb, 33rd Team: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Steve Cheah, Barstool Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email