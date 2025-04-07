Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for April 6 Through April 12

New Butler Dr Phase II Work (near Kenny Pike Ct aka Old Butler Dr)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday, 3/31 through Tuesday, 4/11: City contractor will be performing phase II work. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Hwy 99 Turn Lane Improvement Project (just south of Rockvale Elementary School)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: Contractor for private development will be installing turn lanes on Hwy 99 just south of Rockvale Elementary School. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on Hwy 99. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Minor St Roadway Improvement Work (between Bilbro Ave and Mason Ct)

Expected Lane Closure: Friday: Contractor for private development will be making roadway improvements on Minor St between Bilbro Ave and Mason Ct. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Bridge Ave Sanitary Sewer Tie-in Work (near Kings Hwy)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: Contractor for private development will be installing sewer line and tie-in across Bridge Ave near Kings Hwy. There will be lane shifts on Bridge Ave at the intersection of Kings Hwy. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd Intersection Improvement Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: City Contractor will be performing roadway widening work at the intersection. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Logistics Way Utility Crossing Work

Expected Lane Closure: Wednesday, 3/26 through Sunday, 4/6: Contractor for private development will be installing utilities across Bridge Ave Logistics Way. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Wilkinson Pike Storm Water Line Installation Work (between Greshampark Dr and West Park Dr)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday, 3/24 through Monday, 4/7: Contractor for private development will be installing storm drainpipes across Wilkinson Pike between Greshampark Dr and West Park Dr. Traffic on Wilkinson Pike will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Elam Rd Sewer Line and Tie-in Installation Work (just south of Joe B Jackson)

Expected Lane Closure: Wednesday, 4/2 through Wednesday, 4/23: Contractor for private development will be installing sewer line and tie-ins across Elam Rd. Elam Rd will be closed just south of Joe B Jackson/Roundabout. Traffic will be detoured onto Manchester Pike. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

City-Wide Google Fiber Installation Work

1. Amberwood Cir, Tiffany Ct,Cason Lane

2. Saint Andrews Drive , SR 99

3. Cason Lane, SR 99

4. River Rock BLVD

5. Perlino Dr, Saint Andrews Drive, Cason Trail, Teresa Ln, Oneida Ct, Lexmark Cir, Satterfield Ct, Kinsale Ave, Potters Ct, Carrick, Swilly Ct, Lisburn Dr, Azure Way, Joben Dr, Glen Brook Dr, Katelyn Ct, Patricia Cir

6. Donnacona Ct, Shafer Dr, Sainfoin Way, Joben Dr, Mapleside Ln, Portside Ct, Annappolis, Maylon Dr, West Haven Dr, Baulcom Ct, Cason Ln

7. Saint Andrews Dr, Cotswold Ln, Tabasco way, Velvet Ct, Bimelech Ln, Wicklow Dr, Kinsale Ave, Potters Ct, Matchless Ct

8. Wellington Pt, Antebellum Dr, Precious Ave, Westview Dr, Colyn Ave, Hemberton Cir

9. Racquet Club Dr, Oakwood Cir, River Rock BLVD

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Contractor for Google Fiber will be installing fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Middle Tennessee Electric Overhead Electrical Work

1. Veterans Pkwy between Blackman Rd and Franklin Rd

2. Rucker Ln between Franklin Rd and Swanholme Dr

3. Butler Dr just north of Joe B Jackson Pkwy

4. Near 2407 Yearwood Dr off Rutherford Blvd

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for Middle Tennessee Electric will be installing overhead electrical lines. There will be periodic lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving, Roadway, and Miscellaneous Work

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Medical Center Pkwy between I-24 and Conference Center Pkwy (sidewalk improvement work)

2. Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd (intersection improvement work)

3. Innsbrooke Roundabout (sidewalk and HC ramp work)

4. Park Ave (storm drainpipe laying work)

5. E College St, N Spring St (sidewalk and HC ramp work)

6. MLK Blvd at Hancock St (sewer rehabilitation work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

DAVIDSON AND RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

Survey and drainage operations.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, drilling, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 52 – 75).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Pavement repairs.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for pavement repair (MM 60 – 67).

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 for paving activities (MM 78 – 82).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities. All lanes are opened. Incidental work continues.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

