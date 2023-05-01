OBITUARY: Allen Jack Moss

Allen Jack Moss, age 60 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Centennial Medical Center.

He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, raised in Chesapeake, Ohio and was a son of the late Jack and Marilyn Moss.

Survivors include a sister, Angela Babich and a brother, Chris Moss; nephews, Michael Babb and Chase Babich; a niece, Tyler Babich; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Allen attended Brookside Church of Christ and he worked for the Good L Corporation of LaVergne. He also enjoyed and took pride in his yearly garden.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Moss family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

