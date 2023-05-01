OBITUARY: Mack ‘Mickey’ Council

Mack “Mickey” Council, age 80 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

A native of Louisiana, he is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Dianne Council; parents, Walter W. Council and Doris Sorrells Council; and sisters, Carolyn Council Wall, Patricia Council Mason, and Bobby Sue Council.

Mr. Council is survived by his children, James “Jimmy” Fant and wife Shonette of Keithville, LA, Roger “Billy” Council and wife Jayna of Bradyville, TN, and Robin Council of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Sandra Fife of Orlando, FL; and his grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Services will be held in Haughton, LA. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

