OBITUARY: Shelley Lynn Holt

Shelley Lynn Holt, age 48, of Smyrna, TN passed away on Thursday, April 27th, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

She was born on July 4th, 1974 to parent Sara Upchurch in Nashville, TN.

Shelley is survived by her husband, Brian Holt; sons, Collin Holt, and Cooper Holt; Brother, Chad (Martha) Upchurch; niece and nephew, Clayton and Evelyn Upchurch; and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna, on Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Shawn Thomas Smith officiating. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America by filling out information at https://raisedonors.com/myasthenia/donatenow

