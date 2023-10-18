OBITUARY: Aaron Lucas Miller

Aaron Lucas Miller, age 42, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in San Diego, California.

Aaron is survived by son Zachary Miller and daughter Olivia Timbs, parents Stephanie Miller and Stanley Miller, brother Dwayne Miller and sister Melanie Archer ( Douglas Archer) all of Murfreesboro, TN.

Aaron enjoyed being outdoors, dirt bikes and working out. Helping people that couldn’t help themselves was what Aaron loved doing. He always had a smile and made you laugh. He loved Jesus and wanted others to know Him.

Celebration of life will be October 21, 2023 from 3 to 5 at Jennings and Ayers.

In lieu of flowers, please donations to Mission 13 (feeding the homeless) Venmo:@mis-son-13 or the Dream Center Los Angeles, CA. Info@dreamcenter.org

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/