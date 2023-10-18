Give the Gift of Pampering with Corporate Gifting from A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa

The transition to fall reminds us that holidays are right around the corner! October is the perfect time to get a leg up on planning your gifting for the holiday season. Give the gift of pampering with unique corporate gifting options from A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa.

A corporate gift is a great way to keep your name in front of your clients or customers, express appreciation for business over the past year, or even drum up new business with potential clients. Build lasting connections with your employees and clients with thoughtful corporate gifts.

A Tangible Expression of Gratitude

Corporate gifting demonstrates to employees and clients that you value their connection. With unique, thoughtful gifting options that are as special as your recipient, a corporate gift from A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa is the ultimate expression of gratitude.

Here are some corporate gifting options that your clients and employees will love! For local vendors, customers, and clients, try spa services such as:

Massages

Facials

Manicures & Pedicures

For out-of-town clients, we can put together a specially curated gift package from our incredible retail boutique featuring:

Spa and Self-Care Products

Apparel and Jewelry

Candles and Home Decor

Gift Cards

Our spa services will make anyone feel appreciated and pampered! At A Moment’s Peace, we offer services designed for men, women, and couples. After all, relaxation, skincare, and tension relief aren’t just for women! Regardless of their gender, your clients and employees will love receiving a gift of A Moment’s Peace.

Spa Packages for the Ultimate Appreciation

Nothing says thank you quite like a Day of Peace. At A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa, we offer a variety of specialty spa packages for corporate gifting that include several services for your recipient to enjoy complete relaxation. We offer:

A Full Day of Peace – approximately 6 hours of pure luxury, including a European facial, Swedish massage, manicure and pedicure, hairstyle, and professional makeup application

Queen for a Day – indulge with a body wrap, European facial, Swedish massage, manicure and pedicure

Gentleman’s Day of Peace – full relaxation with a European facial or Platinum HydraFacial, Swedish massage, express manicure and pedicure

Moments of Peace – holiday stress relief with a European facial, Swedish massage, manicure and pedicure

Half Day of Peace – guests can choose their adventure! Either a European facial or Swedish massage, then a spa manicure and pedicure

Mini Spa Day – the essential recipe for tension relief with a 30-minute facial and skin analysis, 30-minute Swedish massage, and spa manicure

Convenient Corporate Gifting with our Gift Concierge

Skip the mall, forget the hours online – work with our Gift Concierge to create gift packages for everyone on your corporate gifting list! Our free Gift Concierge service brings convenience to the holiday season. We will work within your budget and help you build the perfect gifts for clients and employees.

Leave the details to us! We’ll not only develop a corporate gifting plan for you, but we can send gift cards electronically or through the mail so you can cross gifting off your holiday to-do list!

A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa

Celebrating 20 years of Peace, A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa is Middle Tennessee’s only full-service salon and spa. We’re a Salon Today – Top 200, Best in the USA honoree, with expert services for hair color and styling, skincare, nails, tanning, massage, and professional medspa treatments. This year, give the Gift of Peace with corporate gifting from our salon and spa. Call us at 615-224-0770 to get holiday planning started today!