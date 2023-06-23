Nashville Symphony to Present the Music of Led Zeppelin

The Nashville Symphony and Schermerhorn Symphony Center will showcase the unforgettable hits of the 70s and 80s: The Music of Led Zeppelin on Sunday, June 25 at the Ascend Amphitheater.

Bridging the gulf between rock n’ roll and classical music, the Nashville Symphony presents Windborne’s The Music of Led Zeppelin at Ascend Amphitheater on Sunday, June 25. Conductor Brent Havens leads the Orchestra, joined by a full rock band and vocals, in arrangements of classic Zeppelin charts that capture the band’s distinct sound while presenting new musical colors. Featuring vocalist Justin Sargent, mega-hits will include “Stairway to Heaven,” “Rock and Roll,” “Ramble On,” “Kashmir,” “The Ocean,” “Heartbreaker,” and “Immigrant Song.” More information and tickets at nashvillesymphony.org/ledzeppelin.