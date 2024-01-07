Nashville Symphony February 2024 Concert Schedule

The Nashville Symphony’s February 2024 schedule features classical concerts with violinist Jennifer Koh performing Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto and pianist Janice Carissa performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17; a sold-out, one-night-only concert with Yo-Yo Ma performing Rimsky-Korsakov and Dvořák; the first recital in the 2024 Artist Spotlight Series; a FREE Nashville Symphony musician-curated chamber music concert; the orchestra’s inaugural celebration of Lunar New Year; three concerts with R&B legend Patti LaBelle; the iconic a cappella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo; and a Valentine’s Day concert featuring cinema’s most memorable love themes. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to change.

Clyne, Mozart, and Prokofiev

Friday, February 2 & Saturday, February 3, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Associate Conductor Nathan Aspinall conducts the Nashville Symphony’s annual concert featuring a rising star pianist. The phenomenally gifted Janice Carissa takes the stage for Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17. Anna Clyne’s This Midnight Hour, inspired by poetry, makes full use of the spectrum of colors in the orchestra. And Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 was penned at the height of WWII as “a hymn to free and happy Man…his pure and noble spirit.”

Find more information here.

Lunar New Year with the Nashville Symphony

Wednesday, February 7, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $25

The Nashville Symphony’s inaugural Lunar New Year program reflects how different Asian communities celebrate the occasion. Nashville Symphony Associate Conductor Nathan Aspinall will conduct the concert which marks the Year of the Dragon and features arrangements of traditional melodies and original music from Chinese composers He Zhanhou, Chen Gang, and Li Huanzhi; Singaporean composers Phoon Yew Tien and Kelly Tang; and Vietnamese-American composer Viet Cuong. Erhu virtuoso Ma Xiaohui, who performed with Yo-Yo Ma on the award-winning soundtrack of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, will be the featured soloist, performing excerpts from He Zhanhao and Chen Gang’s The Butterfly Lovers Concerto and the traditional melody “Horse Racing.”

In addition, Jen-Jen Lin, Director/Artistic Director of the Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville, will create original choreography for Li Huanzhi’s Spring Festival Overture. The concert culminates with Igor Stravinsky’s Suite from The Firebird, a classic symphonic concert work nodding to the Year of the Dragon by evoking a mythical, winged creature. The Schermerhorn Symphony Center lobby will be activated with pre-concert music, activities, and an Asian market.

Find more information here.

Patti LaBelle with the Nashville Symphony

Thursday, February 8; Friday, February 9; Saturday, February 10, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $46

R&B legend and “Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle has enjoyed one of the longest careers in contemporary music. Patti LaBelle has done it all, from girl group pop and gutsy soul to space-age funk and hard-hitting disco. Get ready to be rocked when Patti hits the stage with the Nashville Symphony, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Find more information here.

Romance at the Symphony: Cinema’s Iconic Love Themes

Wednesday, February 14, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $35

It’s a one-night-only evening of unforgettable love songs at the Nashville Symphony’s Valentine’s Day concert. Romance at the Symphony: Cinema’s Iconic Love Themes relives favorite silver screen moments as the Orchestra performs hits from John Williams’s Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Superman, as well as selections by composers for other beloved films such as Dirty Dancing, Top Gun, Casablanca, The Lion King.

Find more information here.

Stewart Goodyear Plays Beethoven and Goodyear

Sunday, February 18, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $30

For this intimate recital experiences, pianist Stewart Goodyear, a virtuoso performer and prolific composer, juxtaposes original works of his own creation with some of the most well- known and beloved works of Beethoven. Goodyear’s Rhapsody, an elegy for a loved one, is between Beethoven’s “Tempest” and “Moonlight” sonatas, two sonatas that depict the human feelings of sorrow and unrest. His Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, a virtuosic showpiece, is programmed alongside Beethoven’s Andante Favori and the “Appassionata” sonata.

Find more information here.

Brahms Piano Quartet

FREE CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES

Tuesday, February 20, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Choose Your Price

Nashville Symphony violinist Charissa Leung, violist Charles Dixon, cellist Keith Nicholas, and pianist Susan Yang come together to perform Brahms’s iconic Piano Quartet as part of the Symphony’s free Chamber Music Series.

Find more information here.

Elgar’s Enigma

Thursday, February 22; Friday, February 23; Saturday, February 24, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Hailed by NPR as “one of the most brilliant artists of her generation,” Jennifer Koh joins Giancarlo Guerrero for Barber’s Violin Concerto. Tania León’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Stride, reflecting her Cuban American heritage, was part of a project celebrating the 19th Amendment. Anchoring the program is a repertoire staple, the Enigma Variations, a musical portrait gallery of the composer’s friends with an autobiographical look at himself.

Find more information here.