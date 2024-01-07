In Case You Missed it: Shake Shack Now Open at Tanger Outlets Nashville

Shake Shack opened a new location at Tanger Outlets Nashville on December 27th. Shake Shack fans can expect all of the classics at the new Nashville location, with offerings such as the ShackBurger®, crinkle-cut fries, hand-spun shakes and limited-time items throughout the year. The Tanger Nashville Shack will be Shake Shack’s fifth location in the state of Tennessee.

Located in a 3,468-square-foot space across from Tailgate Brewery, Shake Shack’s Tanger Outlets Nashville location will offer a place where guests can indulge in signature dishes while enjoying the outlet.

“We have been anxiously awaiting Shake Shack’s opening since we previewed our line-up of retailers and restaurants – and we know the community is equally as excited for this debut,” said Tanger Nashville Marketing Director Mackenzie Reagan in a release. “Shake Shack’s modern, fast-casual approach to classic American fare is a huge hit with our shoppers and is sure to become a go-to place to gather, eat and enjoy.”

The location will offer dine-in and curbside to-go options, and digital pre-ordering ahead for pickup or delivery via the Shack app and online and web will become available in the coming weeks. Hours of operation for the location are Sunday-Thursday, 10:30 am – 9 pm, Friday- Saturday, 10:30 am – 10 pm.

Tanger Outlet is located at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, it opened to the public in October 2023 offering shopping from stores like Ulta, J. Crew, Ralph Lauren, Pottery Barn, Nike, and more.

1 of 3