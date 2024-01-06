Stewartsboro Leadership Changes Announced for Second Semester

Stewartsboro Elementary principal Dr. Larissa Westerfield will be joining the RCS instructional department as coordinator of Teaching and Learning, and current assistant principal Lisa Snider has been named interim principal of the school for the second semester.

Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced the leadership changes Thursday.

“I want to thank Dr. Sullivan and [RCS Chief Academic Officer] Dr. Kelly Chastain for giving me the opportunity to support their vision for Rutherford County Schools,” Westerfield said. “Rutherford County has the greatest teachers, administrators, and families I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I am excited to support them to ensure all our students are learning at the highest levels in every school.”

She added: “Serving the Stewartsboro community the last four and a half years has been such an honor. I am grateful for all I learned during that time and want to thank everyone in the Stewartsboro family for the experiences we shared. I look forward to using many of those lessons learned in my new role.”

The Teaching and Learning coordinator position is a newly repurposed position in the instruction department but does not require new funding. The position was created from a previous position which was recently vacated.

Snider is a veteran educator of 15 years and has served as assistant principal at the school for the past five years.

“I am beyond excited to lead Stewartsboro and take it further than we already have,” Snider said. “Dr. Westerfield and I have worked very closely together for the last five years and have made STE an amazing place to be. I am honored to lead our amazing faculty, staff, students, and parents.”

Snider added: “I am also excited to lead with my instructional coach, Michelle Florida, as my assistant principal. STE is my home, and I absolutely love everything about it! We learn because of what we do! This is what our students say every morning, and our family at STE does a wonderful job every day to help students learn.”

Director Sullivan named Snider interim principal to ensure the school has consistent leadership for the second semester. He plans to name a full principal later this school year.

“We will interview for the position in early spring and Ms. Snider will be a candidate,” Sullivan explained.

The changes take effect Jan. 16.